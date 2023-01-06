Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after being mauled to death by neighbor's pit bull
Sadie Davila, 7, of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was mauled to death by a roaming pit bull on Friday night while playing outside a relative's home. The dog's owner was charged with negligent homicide.
brproud.com
Blood drives set up for teen injured in deadly crash during police chase
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Locations in West Baton Rouge Parish will hold blood drives for a teenager injured in a crash that killed two others on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, 2022, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed after being hit by a...
theadvocate.com
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
theadvocate.com
Teen injured in police crash 'fighting for his life,' sheriff says; here's how to give blood
A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life. Liam Dunn, was badly...
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack; dog’s owner charged
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been charged following the death of a 7-year-old girl due to a pit bull attack, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain...
‘We are honored:’ La. nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy. The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish. “This...
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
Father of slain New Iberia teen speaks out on son’s case, says more needs to be done
New Iberia community activist Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis met with the district attorney's office demanding more to be done in his son Garon's murder case.
