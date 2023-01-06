ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says

A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Small child fatally attacked by dog, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal dog attack of a small child Friday evening. According to EBRSO, emergency responders and the St. George Fire Department were called to the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road. The child was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner NICU babies need your help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

5-year-old autistic child left alone on school bus for four hours

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified. One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. 9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 5. Updated: 10 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker

BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart. Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a Pitbull on Friday evening, brought them many memories. “From...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge detectives searching for missing man who left nursing home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after leaving his nursing home on Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Gatewood, 50, left the Center Point Care Nursing Home facility in a cab at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the cab driver left Gatewood at the Capital One Bank on College Drive and that Gatewood has not been heard from since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon

ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."

