themonroesun.com
Monroe CERT invites new members to join its team
MONROE, CT — Those interested in helping their neighbors, and the entire community, can train to be members of Monroe’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). CERT volunteers were seen helping out at vaccine clinics, as well as events like the town’s Memorial Day Parade, the 9/11 United Ride, concerts at Wolfe Park and at Monroe’s Night at the Park.
MVEMS to host first class in its newly renovated headquarters
MONROE, CT — The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will host the inaugural Emergency Medical Responder class at its newly expanded headquarters, 54 Jockey Hollow Road, from Feb. 20 to May 6. The deadline for applications is February 15, 2023. For information, or to sign up for the class,...
