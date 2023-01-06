ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation

By News Staff
The Highlander
The Highlander
 3 days ago
Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:03 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTul5_0k5mAfQe00 Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS).
Body

Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). HCHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit managed admission animal shelter facility which contracts with area cities and Burnet County. Pictured, from left, is Russell Graeter, HCHS board member; Jackie Haynes, HCHS secretary; Eddie Shell, philanthropist; Paighton Corley, shelter executive director; Linda Raschke, HCHS board member, and David Vaughn, HCHS vice president (not pictured, Dr. Dan McBride, HCHS president). Contributed photo

Comments / 2

Related
wilcosun.com

First baby of the year in Georgetown

St. David's Georgetown Hospital saw its first birth of 2023 on January 1. Baby Deacon Hartman was born to parents Valerie and Bobby at 4:40 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development

The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Hooper’s fully open in Kingsland ‘Chain Saw’ house

Hooper’s restaurant in Kingsland officially opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, after an extensive cosmetic and culinary makeover. The business replaces Grand Central Cafe in the latest phase of a series of planned changes for the property at 1010 King Court, which is under new ownership. The restaurant gets its name...
KINGSLAND, TX
Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful and Outstanding Lake Home in Horseshoe Bay Texas As A Precious Jewel With Full Equipped Amenities Hits The Market For $3.599 Million

301 Matern Court Home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for Sale. 301 Matern Court, Horseshoe Bay, Texas sits on the beautiful huge lake with fully equipped amenities and interior for the perfect completion and comfortable life for all family members. This Home in Horseshoe Bay offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,655 square feet of living space. To know more about 301 Matern Court, please contact Susie Floyd (Phone: 512 557 3415) at Lake Life Team eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Waste Management replacing trash and recycling bins in Marble Falls

Waste Management will drop off new trash and recycling bins and pick up old ones beginning Monday, Jan. 16, across Marble Falls. Residents should expect the replacement on their regular trash pickup day that week. Waste Management asks that residents not use or leave out the new 96-gallon bins, branded...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

182
Followers
203
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy