Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation
Hill Country Humane Society receives $25,000 donation News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:03 Image
- Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS).
Eddie Shell & Cloyce McLean Community Foundation recently made a $25,000 donation to the Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS). HCHS is a 501(c)3 non-profit managed admission animal shelter facility which contracts with area cities and Burnet County. Pictured, from left, is Russell Graeter, HCHS board member; Jackie Haynes, HCHS secretary; Eddie Shell, philanthropist; Paighton Corley, shelter executive director; Linda Raschke, HCHS board member, and David Vaughn, HCHS vice president (not pictured, Dr. Dan McBride, HCHS president). Contributed photo
Comments / 2