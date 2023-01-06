ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
WBTW News13

Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
abcnews4.com

Governor McMaster unveils executive budget, focusing on education and law enforcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Just hours ago, Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the new year - allocating millions of dollars that he says will improve the state. “Without education it just doesn’t work. Without having people being able to take advantage of all the sophisticated technologies...
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
Minha D.

South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!

Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
golaurens.com

South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
abcnews4.com

Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
