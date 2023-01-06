Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Registration to get FEMA Federal Assistance in SC for Hurricane Ian closes in 2 weeks
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have until Monday, Jan. 23, to apply for federal disaster assistance. In a release from FEMA, officials outline assistance may help with grants for temporary housing and...
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
abcnews4.com
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents still have more than a month to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of money that applicants will receive from this rebate will depend on their tax liability. The department defines tax liability as the amount of state income tax that a South Carolina resident owes for the 2021 tax year. If a resident's tax liability is less than $800, the rebate amount will be equal to the tax liability, and anyone whose tax liability is greater than $800 will be paid exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
abcnews4.com
Governor McMaster unveils executive budget, focusing on education and law enforcement
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Just hours ago, Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the new year - allocating millions of dollars that he says will improve the state. “Without education it just doesn’t work. Without having people being able to take advantage of all the sophisticated technologies...
Government Technology
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
abcnews4.com
City of North Charleston to vote on redevelopment plan for former navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Come Monday, the City of North Charleston may be one step closer to completing redevelopment of its former navy base. Much of the former navy base sits undeveloped, but North Charleston hopes it's on its way to adding new construction. The city is hoping...
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. accountant breaks down IRS tax change for mobile payments like Venmo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to use the phrase "I'll just Venmo you back" a little more sparingly this year. Those of you who use digital wallet apps will want to keep track of your transactions from this year when you go to file your 2023 taxes next year.
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
What you need to know about developmental disabilities at birth in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As we start a new year, there is a renewed call for awareness of some of our neighbors with developmental disabilities. The month of January recognizes these individuals. According to Able SC, a local non-profit, one in three South Carolinians have a disability. Also, according to...
live5news.com
SC gas prices see another increase, state average remains below $3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina rose six cents over the last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.98, marking two straight weeks of increases to start 2023. The cheapest gas was priced at $2.50 on Sunday while the most expensive...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man convicted of defrauding state Medicaid of over $1 million despite not having clients
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man claimed to be providing behavioral health services to disabled, low-income people. But details released during his recent trial suggest he actually used the stolen identities of nearly 200 people with disabilities to game the system of over $1 million in Medicaid funds.
golaurens.com
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
abcnews4.com
Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
Property damaged after grass fire spreads “out of control” in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded to a grass fire that officials say “spread out of control” Friday afternoon. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to a fire on Sixth Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller reported that a grass fire was spreading across a yard toward […]
abcnews4.com
California cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A California cat that had been missing for four years was recently reunited with her owner in South Carolina. Dorchester Paws said an 18-year-old cat named Shyla is from a shelter in California but no matter where she went her owner kept information on her microchip up to date.
