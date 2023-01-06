Read full article on original website
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Pueblo Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the area after receiving several 9-1-1 calls for a woman who had been shot. When police arrived, they say they found a woman who had died after being shot and a male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD. LAPD News:. The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
