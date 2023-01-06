Northern New Mexico College is excited to introduce its new President, Hector Balderas, JD, CFE, to the Northern community. Board President Michael A. Martin and the Board of Regents invite the community to join them for Welcome Receptions at NNMC’s Española and El Rito campuses. Receptions will be held from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 10, in the Administration Building Rotunda on the Española campus and from 3 – 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at Alumni Hall on the El Rito campus. Please join NNMC in extending a warm welcome to President Balderas! Photo Courtesy NNMC.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO