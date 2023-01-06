Read full article on original website
$250K gift updates Shidler Student Leadership Center
Shidler College of Business was established in 1949 at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. The school currently has just under 2,000 enrolled students with the faculty capping off the diverse and inclusive academic environment.
the university of hawai'i system
Finalists for nursing dean announced, campus visits scheduled
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has identified four finalists for the position of dean and The Queen’s Health Systems Professorship for the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). The four finalists are scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that includes meetings with senior administrators,...
City’s Homeless Resource Center remains empty due to funding complications
Construction wrapped up on the City's $17.2 million Affordable Housing and Homeless Resource Center in February 2022. Now, the facility sits empty behind locked gates. According to the City, the project started under the previous administration, which had a different idea for how it should be used.
KHON2
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
KITV.com
WorkHawaii hosting major hiring event with dozens of employers on Jan. 10 in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for a new job or career on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is holding its first WorkHawaii hiring event of the year next week. It's happening on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery located at 735 B Iwilei Road in Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former health director suggests water storage for Red Hill tanks, staying at Kapolei landfill
January marks eight years since 27,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled from tanks at the Navy Red Hill fuel storage facility on Oʻahu. No one is sure where it all went but it was a sign that all was not well. Now, one year after another fuel spill contaminated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
Resurfacing supply issue at Lanai Airport
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
Blangiardi, Kiaaina Must Act On 'Residential A' Property Taxes
Dear council member Esther Kiaaina and Mayor Rick Blangiardi: We need some help. As our elected representatives, we believe you are in the position to help find a solution to a matter with which we are struggling. And we are certainly not alone. Over the last two years, from 2021...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon
Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
Emergency utility work to start next week in Manoa
Crews will be working to replace a utility pole on Manoa Road, the roadway that leads to the entrance of Mānoa Falls Trail and Lyon Arboretum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of parking meters on Oahu disabled after shutdown of Verizon’s 3G network
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu drivers are being urged to use coins for digital parking meters as hundreds are currently unable to accept card payments. About 1,300 electronic parking meters suddenly stopped accepting credit and debit cards on Wednesday, mainly in Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki. According to the Honolulu Civil Beat,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Pandemic relief is gone, but persistent hunger and food insecurity remain
As the pandemic slows, state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session are likely to find emergency relief is no longer an issue. However, persistent hunger and food insecurity are — at least according to nonprofits that assist those in need. Lani Davis, community services specialist at Palama Settlement in...
travelweekly.com
Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal
Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
