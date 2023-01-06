ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the university of hawai'i system

Finalists for nursing dean announced, campus visits scheduled

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has identified four finalists for the position of dean and The Queen’s Health Systems Professorship for the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). The four finalists are scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that includes meetings with senior administrators,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community members continue to remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon

Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Pandemic relief is gone, but persistent hunger and food insecurity remain

As the pandemic slows, state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session are likely to find emergency relief is no longer an issue. However, persistent hunger and food insecurity are — at least according to nonprofits that assist those in need. Lani Davis, community services specialist at Palama Settlement in...
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Wayfinder Waikiki opens with special deal

Located in Waikiki about two blocks from the beach, the Wayfinder Waikiki, a 228-room boutique hotel, had a soft opening this month in what was formerly the location of the Waikiki Sand Villa hotel. The Wayfinder Waikiki is the second Wayfinder hotel to open under the Dovetail + Co hospitality brand.
HONOLULU, HI

