Buffalo, NY

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

It takes a lot less electricity to operate a gas furnace then a heat pump. Also you referenced the UK and Germany. Here's the fact. They can't afford any of their utility bills, gas or electric and are burning wood and coal accordingly. The path the Dumocrats in NY have put us on will make transportation and utilities unaffordable and will have no effect on the climate. Look to California the UK and Europe to see your fate under these insane policies.

3
 

hhsherald.com

Buffalo Snowstorm raises new climate change questions

For years, scientists have been warning the world about the effects of climate change on the planet. Temperatures have been consistently rising, with the climate.gov website reporting that “2021 was the sixth-warmest year on record.” The city of Buffalo, New York, felt Mother Nature’s wrath in late December when it was hit with a once-in-a-generation snowstorm.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York

It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

A quick-moving system brought light snow to parts of the region, leading to slippery conditions in spots just before daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9.With a stretch of dry days upcoming, attention is now turning to a coast-to-coast system that is now due to arrive in the Northeast earlier than …
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent

Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
96.9 WOUR

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
103.9 The Breeze

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Most Buffalo, NY, Car Accidents Happen?

A few years ago, the Allstate Insurance Company analyzed relevant auto claims from the country’s 200 most-populated cities. The Allstate report that followed ranked these cities, with Buffalo’s drivers recognized to be among “the worst drivers in New York’s biggest cities.”. It might be tempting to...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

A report finds failure in power procedures across the state

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- During last year's winter season, utility prices skyrocketed leaving New Yorker's to pay bills significantly higher than usual. According to a recent report from the State Senate Investigations Committee, utility companies across the state failed to protect New Yorker's from this surge. “Customers from all around the...
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
