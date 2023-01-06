Read full article on original website
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
orangefizz.net
Did Virginia Crack Syracuse’s Code?
The 73-66 scoreline doesn’t tell you even a quarter of the storyline to why the Orange lost. In fact, the game should tell everyone more about Syracuse’s flaws than SU’s fight to lose by just seven to the 11th ranked team in the country. This picture tells...
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
orangefizz.net
“We Just Made Too Many Mistakes,” Says Only Coach Whose Team Routinely Does
Apparently, Jim Boeheim is an affable person off the court. Get him away from basketball, and there’s a warmth beneath his competitive facade. He’s been described as a loving father and a devoted husband, with a wry sense of humor that brings the house down whenever it peeks through after games and on Syracuse radio shows.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Full Court Non-Press
The Syracuse Orange are playing sports. Are they winning those sports? Well.. that’s what Andy, Steve, and Kevin are going to talk about in the newest pod!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... Naturally, we start with Syracuse Men’s Soccer transfer news. Because...
ithaca.com
Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours
The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
CBA senior awarded scholarship, chosen out of 15 students across the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Christian Brothers Academy was selected as this year’s Cameron Impact Scholar. The prestigious scholarship is awarded to only about 10 to 15 high school students across the country. One of those students is senior, Sravan Kodali of Canastota. “I am extremely grateful and honored to be one of […]
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
wrvo.org
Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations
On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
waer.org
Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages
Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
iheartoswego.com
Ronald C. Lamb – January 2, 2023 Featured
Ronald C Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
