ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangefizz.net

Did Virginia Crack Syracuse’s Code?

The 73-66 scoreline doesn’t tell you even a quarter of the storyline to why the Orange lost. In fact, the game should tell everyone more about Syracuse’s flaws than SU’s fight to lose by just seven to the 11th ranked team in the country. This picture tells...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

“We Just Made Too Many Mistakes,” Says Only Coach Whose Team Routinely Does

Apparently, Jim Boeheim is an affable person off the court. Get him away from basketball, and there’s a warmth beneath his competitive facade. He’s been described as a loving father and a devoted husband, with a wry sense of humor that brings the house down whenever it peeks through after games and on Syracuse radio shows.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Full Court Non-Press

The Syracuse Orange are playing sports. Are they winning those sports? Well.. that’s what Andy, Steve, and Kevin are going to talk about in the newest pod!. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... Naturally, we start with Syracuse Men’s Soccer transfer news. Because...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Cornell Wrestling Posts Second Top 10 Win In 48 Hours

The Cornell wrestling team earned its second win over a top 10 opponent away from home in a 48-hour span, topping No. 8 Virginia Tech 22-12 on Friday evening at the Moss Arts Center. The Big Red improved to 4-2 on the season after the comfortable team win. Two days...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Ryan McMahon on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. The republican has held the post since 2018. Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages

Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Ronald C. Lamb – January 2, 2023 Featured

Ronald C Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy