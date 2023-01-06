ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

FraminghamSOURCE

POLITICAL CORNER: Inauguration Issue

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka issued the oath of office to new Governor Maura Healey and new Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on Thursday, January 5. All of the state’s top office holders but two – Secretary of State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives – are now women.
wamc.org

Mass. State Rep. Farley-Bouvier discusses foster parents’ bill of rights, legislative goals for 2023

Last week, Democratic State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier of the 2nd Berkshire District was sworn in for her sixth full term in the Massachusetts legislature. After redistricting in 2022, she’s just one of three state representatives for the region — down from four. On the final day of the legislature’s previous session, one of her passion projects – a foster parents’ bill of rights – was signed into law by Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the waning hours of his term. Farley-Bouvier spoke with WAMC about the provisions of the law, and her plans for the new session.
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities

BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
westernmassnews.com

Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
wamc.org

Confounding and confusing events 1/9/23

Former New York Congressman Bill Owens reflects on the news of the past week. Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
spectrumnews1.com

Protestors gather in Worcester on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WORCESTER, Mass. - On the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and insurrection, protestors gathered in Worcester and across Massachusetts, calling for former President Donald Trump and his allies to be held responsible. A group gathered at Elm Park at noon on Friday, organized by the Indivisible Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection

Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary. Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach...
PITTSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
PLANetizen

Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law

Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford

On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

