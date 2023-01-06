WATCH: Footage shows Ohio house explosion

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP , Ohio (WJW) — Surveillance footage captured the moment a Portage Lakes home exploded in late December, killing one man.

It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron . Two other homes on either side of the house were also damaged by the blast, officials said.

A neighbor’s security camera briefly captured the blast before the force knocked it off, said Coventry Fire Department Chief Adam Rockich.

Watch prior coverage in the player below:

“We had people streets away calling for it. We felt the blast at our station, which is about a half-mile away,” Rockich told reporters last month. “There’s debris streets away.”

The Coventry Fire Department’s investigation did not determine the cause of the explosion, Rockich told FOX 8 News on Thursday. The agency that insured the home is employing a private investigation company to further examine the case, he said.

Gas utility investigators determined a gas line leak was not to blame, Rockich said last month.

Watch footage from the scene Thursday afternoon in the player below:

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 65-year-old Raymond L. Baker. He died from blunt force injuries, the office told FOX 8 Wednesday. As of Thursday, the office had not yet ruled on the manner of death.

One resident was not home at the time of the blast, Rockich said last month. Another was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.