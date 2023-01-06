ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WATCH: Footage shows Ohio house explosion

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP , Ohio (WJW) — Surveillance footage captured the moment a Portage Lakes home exploded in late December, killing one man.

It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron . Two other homes on either side of the house were also damaged by the blast, officials said.

A neighbor’s security camera briefly captured the blast before the force knocked it off, said Coventry Fire Department Chief Adam Rockich.

“We had people streets away calling for it. We felt the blast at our station, which is about a half-mile away,” Rockich told reporters last month. “There’s debris streets away.”

The Coventry Fire Department’s investigation did not determine the cause of the explosion, Rockich told FOX 8 News on Thursday. The agency that insured the home is employing a private investigation company to further examine the case, he said.

Gas utility investigators determined a gas line leak was not to blame, Rockich said last month.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 65-year-old Raymond L. Baker. He died from blunt force injuries, the office told FOX 8 Wednesday. As of Thursday, the office had not yet ruled on the manner of death.

One resident was not home at the time of the blast, Rockich said last month. Another was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

