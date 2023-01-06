Read full article on original website
Related
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
missourinetwork.tv
Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks
Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
lakeexpo.com
Kevin Hendrix (October 10, 1953 - January 5, 2023)
Kevin Brett “Stranger” Hendrix, age 69, of Laurie, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Warsaw, Missouri. He was born October 10, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of William “Bill” Eugene and Dorothy Jacqueline (Duggins) Hendrix. On July 8, 1991 in Houston, Texas,...
lakeexpo.com
Bill Armstrong (June 17, 1950 - January 5, 2023)
William Karl “Bill” Armstrong, 72, of Versailles, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia, Missouri. He was born June 17, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of William and Mary (Conner) Armstrong. He later found his birth-parents, Harold and Olive Bertha Wright.
lakeexpo.com
Roger D. Moen (July 8, 1946 - January 5, 2023)
Roger D. Moen, 76 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born July 8, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the son of the late Goodwin and Sarah Moen. Surviving him is his partner, Betty Berger of the home. There are...
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Trail Cam Video Shows Huge Mountain Lion Near Columbia, Missouri
I've had people tell me that mountain lions aren't really that common in Missouri and Illinois at least near the bigger cities. That's funny because a brand new trail cam video shows a massive mountain lion that's just been spotted near Columbia, Missouri. A YouTube channel with only a handful...
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
abc17news.com
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia
ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
KYTV
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
Comments / 0