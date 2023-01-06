Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
wfxl.com
Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
Albany police seek two suspects in domestic violence cases
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects in separate domestic violence cases. Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children.
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
wfxl.com
Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint
The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
2 people dead in car accident on I-475 and I-75 split in south Bibb identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of I-475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for beating girlfriend with a hammer, attempting to burn house down
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 48-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children in the first degree warrants. Police say that Brown beat his girlfriend in the head with...
WALB 10
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy...
wgxa.tv
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify armed robbery suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Surveillance video shows that the suspect enters the store on December 26, 2022 around 9 p.m. and demands money from the clerk with one hand while a handgun rests on the counter in his other hand.
WALB 10
‘Albany Citizens United’ forms, demands change from law enforcement
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new community action group is demanding change in Albany. “Albany Citizens United” was formed in response to a spike in gun violence and crime in Albany. “This is what it’s all about. It’s about being able to raise your family. So the kids can...
wfxl.com
One arrested after threatening to shoot another in Ben Hill County
A man is in custody after threatening to shoot another person in Ben Hill County. On January 2, while Ben Hill County deputies were dispatching to that call, dispatch told deputies that the offender had left the victim's home and was in route to a home on King's Borough Road.
southgatv.com
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
Comments / 2