The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO