ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop

ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint

The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother

Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy