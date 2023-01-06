Read full article on original website
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pre-trial hearing delayed for Phelps County murder suspect
A court hearing for a Phelps County murder suspect is delayed. Josue Martinez, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, is charged with fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James, in April 2021 outside a St. James motel. Martinez’s trial is scheduled to begin January 30. His pre-trial hearing had been scheduled for last week, but it was delayed until January 20.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Boonville convenience store robbed at gunpoint, possibly three suspects involved
The Boonville Police Department is working to solve a recent armed robbery at a convenience store. Detective Joe Pangburn reports a masked gunman walked into the Breaktime on Pioneer Street last Thursday night, armed with a gun. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored, larger size SUV.
Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Camden County man Dereck Beck starts this week. Beck is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of his mother in 2021. Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his...
UPDATED: Camden County school bus involved in collision, two injured
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department reports the accident occurred when Susan Brenneman-Wake, 38, of Iowa City, Iowa crossed the centerline and struck the bus. Brenneman-Wake, the bus driver, and juvenile passenger were all transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two people are injured when a...
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AN AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Boonville Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying several subjects in surveillance photos. According to the department, a convenience store in Boonville was robbed a masked gunman who brandished a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber fled the scene in a dark colored larger size sport utility vehicle. Boonville Police are investigating the incident and the suspect remains at large but is no longer thought to be in the area. Current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there maybe at least two other accomplices.
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
Outbuilding in Phelps County destroyed by fire
An outbuilding is destroyed and a nearby trailer damaged in a fire in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a small outbuilding fire in the 19000 block of County Road 7300 Friday afternoon. By the time they arrived, the outbuilding had burned to the ground and the fire had spread to a trailer.
Judge denies motion, homicide suspect released, prosecutors to refile after FBI assistance
COLUMBIA — Curtis Allen Lewis, a murder suspect accused of killing Tershawn E. Kitchen in 2020, will be released from jail. According to the Boone County Prosecutors Office, a judge in Boone County denied a motion by prosecutors to delay the trial for Lewis that was set for January 24 of this year.
Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
