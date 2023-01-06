Springfield Town Center continues to transform into a multi-use hub and family entertainment destination for the Washington, D.C., area. PREIT announced the signing of a 30,000-sq.-ft. Burlington Stores lease, which is expected to open this year. The mall is located in Fairfax County, Va., one of the third wealthiest counties in the U.S. (by median income), with an average household income of $161,000. It is also close to Amazon’s HQ2, and adjacent to the new TSA headquarters and Fort Belvoir.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO