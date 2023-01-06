NORWALK, Conn. — Some State Legislature notes:. Bob Duff has been reelected State Senate Majority Leader, once again confounding his critics. “When I first came to the legislature as a House member in a special election, I was so excited just to see my name on the board in the House, never thinking that it would I would ever be here in the Senate. Nor did I ever think that I would have the confidence of my colleagues to be the Senate Majority Leader. It is an honor of a lifetime and one that that hits me pretty much every single day,” Duff said Wednesday in the Statehouse.

