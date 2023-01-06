Read full article on original website
Capitol to reopen after state representative’s death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state office complex in Hartford is reopening on Monday after being closed a few days last week to mourn the loss of a state representative. Middletown State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell last week. The State Capitol closed on Thursday […]
News 12
Power & Politics: Gov. Lamont inaugurated for 2nd term; State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash
Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated for his second term before he delivered the State of the State Address that could result in more money in residents' pockets. Tragedy happened on the way from the governor's inaugural ball as a crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams. This week's guest include Dr....
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Democrats to Interview Candidates for Open Seat on Board of Ed
Paul Arvoy is the father of four children who went through Stamford Public Schools, and a fifth who is in high school now. Arvoy, himself a product of the Stamford education system, has spoken out about last year’s high school scheduling change, the elimination of exams and certain holidays, the superintendent’s contract extension, no-confidence votes against the superintendent, and other controversies.
These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Norwalk political notes: Dems in State leadership
NORWALK, Conn. — Some State Legislature notes:. Bob Duff has been reelected State Senate Majority Leader, once again confounding his critics. “When I first came to the legislature as a House member in a special election, I was so excited just to see my name on the board in the House, never thinking that it would I would ever be here in the Senate. Nor did I ever think that I would have the confidence of my colleagues to be the Senate Majority Leader. It is an honor of a lifetime and one that that hits me pretty much every single day,” Duff said Wednesday in the Statehouse.
The Mayor Would Love a Middle Class Tax Break for Danbury
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont addressed the legislature on Wednesday (1/4/23). Lamont was delivering his State of the State and addressed the health of the CT economy, saying the state could afford "a meaningful middle-class tax cut." We spoke to Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito the day after Governor Lamont's speech. We...
Connecticut ranked among best states to raise a family in 2023: report
(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023. Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings. WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at […]
ctexaminer.com
Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)
Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
Lawmaker Killed in Wrong Way Car Crash After Swearing-In Ceremony
A Connecticut state representative was killed in an overnight car crash after attending his own swearing-in ceremony. Quentin Williams was 39 and first won a seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives in 2018, winning re-election in both 2020 and 2022. The wrong-way highway crash killed both drivers, and one car was engulfed in flames, according to police, who haven’t released the names of the victims. Williams had been the first Black person to be elected to represent the area of Middletown in the general assembly, according to his website biography. “I am in shock,” speaker of the House Matt Ritter said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss.” The state has canceled legislative activities through Friday, according to NBC Connecticut.Read it at NBC News
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
mainepublic.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
yonkerstimes.com
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries
As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
darientimes.com
Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension
WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
