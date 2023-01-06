The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO