Valdosta Mayor and Council Appoint Richard Hardy as Interim City Manager
Valdosta Mayor and Council Appoint Richard Hardy as Interim City Manager. The City of Valdosta Mayor and Council appointed Deputy City Manager Richard Hardy as the Interim City Manager at the January 5 City Council meeting. Effective February 1, 2023, Hardy will fill the vacancy left by City Manager Mark Barber, who, after 35 years, is retiring. Barber will become the City Manager of Adel, Georgia.
Inaugural Big Game Bash Set for February 11
The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
Valdosta Councilman McIntyre Sworn In, January 6
Valdosta Councilman-Elect Thomas McIntyre was sworn into office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell at the City of Valdosta Council meeting Thursday, January 5. The city called a special municipal election in the wake of Councilmember Joseph “Sonny” Vickers’ passing last June. In the November general election,...
Howard Elected City Mayor Pro-Tem
Valdosta City Council gained a new Mayor Pro-Tem in District 4 Councilman Eric Howard early Thursday. With Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody's term ending, Mayor Scott James Matheson opened the floor for nominations. District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody swiftly nominated Howard; District 5 Councilman Tim Carroll seconded the motion. With no other nominations to face, Howard was elected Mayor Pro-Tem. He brought along his wife, Tyra Howard, and their two children, Erin and Phillip. Howard took his oath of office by the Honorable Judge Detria Powell of Lowndes County Probate Court.
