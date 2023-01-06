ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December

FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
FAIRFIELD, CT
heystamford.com

12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford

If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Here's How 2022 Luxury Housing Market In Westchester Compared To Hudson Valley Counties: Report

The 2022 luxury real estate market in the Hudson Valley was not all that different from 2021, with a slight decline in sales in more northern areas, according to a new report. The report, released by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage on Thursday, Jan. 5, said that luxury real estate sales of $2 million or higher slightly increased in Westchester County compared to 2021, while sales in Putnam and Dutchess Counties stayed largely the same.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Radiation Readings Bring HazMat Response In Elizabeth

An Elizabeth firetruck on a medical call detected high radiation levels early Friday, Jan. 6, bringing the county's HazMat trucks to the scene.No evacuations were necessary as readings of manholes turned up low radiation levels for Engine 5 around 9 a.m., city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.All ag…
ELIZABETH, NJ
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays

2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
trumbulltimes.com

Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy