owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
Public health officials recommend wearing masks inside public spaces
Based on the latest COVID-19 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Public Health Department on Friday recommended that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties in the...
State DOH finds 2 positive samples of polio in Orange County wastewater
Both are linked to the case of paralytic polio found in Rockland in July.
trumbulltimes.com
Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December
FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
heystamford.com
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford
If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Here's How 2022 Luxury Housing Market In Westchester Compared To Hudson Valley Counties: Report
The 2022 luxury real estate market in the Hudson Valley was not all that different from 2021, with a slight decline in sales in more northern areas, according to a new report. The report, released by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage on Thursday, Jan. 5, said that luxury real estate sales of $2 million or higher slightly increased in Westchester County compared to 2021, while sales in Putnam and Dutchess Counties stayed largely the same.
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
Radiation Readings Bring HazMat Response In Elizabeth
An Elizabeth firetruck on a medical call detected high radiation levels early Friday, Jan. 6, bringing the county's HazMat trucks to the scene.No evacuations were necessary as readings of manholes turned up low radiation levels for Engine 5 around 9 a.m., city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.All ag…
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays
2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
longisland.com
Long Island Medical Doctor Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Medicare Billing Fraud Scheme
On Thursday, in federal court in Central Islip, Morris Barnard, a gastroenterologist practicing in Great Neck, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Gary R. Brown to 30 months in prison for health care fraud. Barnard pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2022. The Court also ordered over $1.4 million in restitution to Medicare.
trumbulltimes.com
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On Parkway In Westchester County
Part of the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County will soon be affected by lane closures. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 13, one lane of the Cross County Parkway will close in each direction in Mount Vernon at exit 9 between the northbound and southbound Hu…
