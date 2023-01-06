Read full article on original website
California firm leases data center space in Reston
A West Coast company has officially leased data center space at 12100 Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston. According to the Washington Business Journal, which first reported the deal, Backblaze, a San Mateo-based company, is occupying part of space that owned and run by CoreSite, a information technology company that’s based in Denver.
Live Fairfax: Ready to achieve your 2023 resolutions?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Happy New Year Fairfax!. As we are jumping right into 2023, I want to connect you with our Fairfax family and help you...
County files plan for redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex
Plans are officially in for the massive redevelopment of Fairfax’s judicial complex — a 48-acre swath of land that is slated for redevelopment. The complex is currently home to Fairfax County’s circuit, general, district and juvenile courts, along with the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, jail and volunteer organizations.
McLean group urges county to fund West Falls Church Metro pedestrian upgrades
A proposed shared-use path on Haycock Road over I-66 is among several pedestrian and bicycle projects in the West Falls Church Metro station area that the McLean Citizens Association believes Fairfax County should prioritize for funding. The organization, which routinely weighs in on issues affecting the greater McLean area, approved...
Bestselling author Kwame Alexander to speak at Reston’s Scrawl Books this month
Bestselling and award-winning author Kwame Alexander and illustrator Dara Coulter will visit Reston later this month for a book signing and reading. Alexander and Coulter will take part in the event at Scrawl Books (11911 Freedom Drive) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The team is celebrating the release of “An American Story,” a picture book that tells the story of teacher struggling to help her students understand the history of American slavery.
Annual ‘Polar Plunge’ to boost Special Olympics returns to Mosaic District
Special Olympics Virginia is ready to make another splash at the Mosaic District. The nonprofit’s annual Polar Plunge fundraiser will return to the Merrifield community for a fourth year on Saturday, Jan. 14. As in previous years, participants will jump into a pool of icy water to raise money for the organization’s more than 18,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
