Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
tomahawkleader.com
No challengers file paperwork for spring city council, school board elections
TOMAHAWK – Area residents casting votes for the City of Tomahawk Common Council and the School District of Tomahawk Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4 Spring Election will see only familiar names on ballots. No challengers filed candidacy paperwork for either nonpartisan race prior to the Tuesday,...
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Mosinee teacher dismisses federal claim against student, but lawsuit remains active
A Mosinee student and her parents are no longer facing a federal lawsuit filed by a former middle school teacher, but district officials continue to battle on. In a statement sent to Wausau Pilot & Review by attorney Leslie Freehill, of Pines Bach LLP, the girl apologized for her March 25 actions that led in part to Christy Mathis’ dismissal.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
tomahawkleader.com
Four arrested in Oneida County on charges of holding woman captive
ONEIDA COUNTY – Three men and one woman are facing felony charges in Oneida County court related to alleged false imprisonment and abuse that took place last month in the Town of Pine Lake. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was dropped off at Aspirus Rhinelander...
tomahawkleader.com
Making the connection: Local Alzheimer’s program links healthy living, brain health
NORTHERN WISCONSIN – The New Year can signal new opportunities, starting fresh or even starting over; it also marks the end of what can be a busy holiday season and a return to a regular routine. Often, the New Year involves a resolve to eat healthier, lose weight and...
onfocus.news
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
Wausau area obituaries January 4, 2023
James Joseph Ryan passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rennes Hospice in Weston. Jim was born April 16, 1928 in Weston, WI, Son of the late John and Frieda Ryan. He married Sandra Woodward on May 5th, 1956 in Pine Valley Minnesota. Jim served in the Army...
WJFW-TV
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
thecitypages.com
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
tomahawkleader.com
Hatchet hoopsters split holiday tournament, fall to Antigo
ALMOND – The Tomahawk Hatchet boys’ basketball team recently participated in a tournament and took on conference opponents Antigo. Tomahawk traveled to Almond Bancroft High School for their annual Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Game one saw the Hatchets face the Montello Hilltoppers....
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
tomahawkleader.com
Hockey: Tomahawk goes 2-1 in recent action
EAGLE RIVER – The Tomahawk Hatchet hockey team emerged with two wins and one loss in a recent three-game stretch. The Hatchets traveled to the Eagle River to take on Northland Pines on Friday, Dec. 30, and came away with a 7-1 victory. “What a game,” coach Chris Bembinster...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys end Lakeland Union's five-game win streak
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2-6 Rhinelander Hodags hosted the 6-3 Lakeland Union T-birds. This was a big match up for Great Northern Conference standings. The Hodags were coming off of a win last week when they defeated Ashland 85-46. On the other hand, Lakeland Union was on a 5 game winning streak before this game.
