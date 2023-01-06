ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spruce Pine, NC

WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mary “Van” Evangeline Thomas

Mary “Van” Evangeline Thomas, age 83, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. A native of Sugar Grove, she was the daughter of the late Luther “Bill” Jordan and Elba Cleo Ward Shull. Van adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. She played piano for multiple gospel groups in our area. She had an extensive nursing career, working in hospitals and doctors office settings throughout her time.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Jessica Hobart Ringwood

Jessica Hobart Ringwood, age 45, passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2023 at Mission Hospital, surrounded by people who love her. Anyone who knew Jessica loved her and will remember her smile, her infectious laughter, her joy for life, and her giving heart. She was a loving mother, dedicated educator, and lifelong Special Olympics volunteer.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Police Search For Witnesses in Madison County

Police in Cornelius, NC are looking for eyewitnesses in Madison County in the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. They are looking for anyone who may have seen a silver Toyota Prius or white female in the Madison County area between the dates of November 22rd, 2022 to December 15th, 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Boone

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced that a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone. On Saturday, NCEL tweeted that the ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. $10,000 winning tickets were also sold at the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem...
BOONE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

