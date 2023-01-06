‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever

Read full article on original website
Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala
Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
NBC Miami
Elvis a Spy? Sony Releases New Poster for ‘Agent Elvis'
When Elvis Presley infamously met with U.S. President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1970, perhaps they had more serious things to talk about than people thought?. Sony Pictures Animation released new cover art for its upcoming Netflix adult animation series, "Agent Elvis." The poster was shared on Twitter,...
