ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSKTe_0k5m5arv00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon is happening in just over a week at the former location of the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall.

On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.

On Wake Up!, Tina Chaudhry told us that in 2021, more than 355,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters. She says she’s looking to change that with events like this.

The event, which will be on Saturday, Jan. 14, goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more in the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Sam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Sam! Sam is a 2-year-old mixed breed and is available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how to bring this friendly furry friend home, click here. Learn more about him in the video above.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Up Dinner This Winter Inside An Igloo At 4 Buffalo Restaurants

It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. Why be cramped up inside a crowded restaurant, just because the temperatures dropped? We've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is definitely giving "VIP" to have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. Bone apple tea!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man saves dog that fell into Ellicott Creek

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Jack Russell terrier is home safe after falling into Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda. "When I watched him go down for the first time underwater, it made me a little nervous," said Jim Skoney, who successfully pulled a dog named Rufus from the water on Friday.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
speedonthewater.com

Buffalo And Erie Poker Runs On The Comeback Trail

Neither the Buffalo Poker Run in Western New York nor the Erie Poker Run in Pennsylvania happened in 2022. At the heart of the cancelations were limited venue availability and skyrocketing lodging rates as summer travel surged in the post-pandemic year. Both events are coming back this year—the Erie Poker...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills’ fans back Hamlin at emotional home game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of emotion in Orchard Park as the entire country rallied around Damar Hamlin, and fans we spoke with say this game was so much more than a win for the Bills against the Patriots, it was Western New York coming together as a family. One family that sticks […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Remarkable recovery”: Bills fans react to Hamlin’s progress

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans have sent well-wishes, prayers, cards, flowers and food to Cincinnati, hoping their small gesture will help Damar Hamlin and his family. Today, many said they cried tears of joy when they learned of Hamlin’s progress. Outside of the Bills team store in Orchard Park Thursday afternoon, fans said […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy