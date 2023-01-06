Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon is happening in just over a week at the former location of the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall.

On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.

On Wake Up!, Tina Chaudhry told us that in 2021, more than 355,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters. She says she’s looking to change that with events like this.

The event, which will be on Saturday, Jan. 14, goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more in the video above.

