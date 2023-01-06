Hello everyone. Happy New Year to you all. There’s a lot new going on in my house. Well, will be sometime in the next few months which is why there’s no recipe today. As you can see from the photos there’s a kitchen refresh in the works. My hubby and I like to call it a refresh vs. a remodel as we chose to keep the cabinets; solid Wood Mode brand installed by the previous owner that were still in excellent condition. It was a choice made out of economics and ecology. Why cut down more trees? Everything else, with the exception of the double wall ovens is being replaced.

