Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Is an 18-Inch Dishwasher Right for You and Your Kitchen?
If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
What Are The Downsides Of Engineered Wood Flooring?
Engineered wood flooring can look nearly identical to a hardwood surface, but given its composition, it's certainly not the same. We look at the pros and cons.
This colourful home makeover has space for kitchen discos
While the front of Leila and Joe's home features dark and moody chill-out spaces, the rest is light and bright and made for socialising
larchmontbuzz.com
Kitchen Refresh
Hello everyone. Happy New Year to you all. There’s a lot new going on in my house. Well, will be sometime in the next few months which is why there’s no recipe today. As you can see from the photos there’s a kitchen refresh in the works. My hubby and I like to call it a refresh vs. a remodel as we chose to keep the cabinets; solid Wood Mode brand installed by the previous owner that were still in excellent condition. It was a choice made out of economics and ecology. Why cut down more trees? Everything else, with the exception of the double wall ovens is being replaced.
frugalhotspot.com
Boston Traders Microfiber Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels at Costco!
Add some vibrant color to your kitchen with Boston Traders Microfiber Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels from Costco. These durable towels have gentle fibers that are soft plus absorbent. Besides brightening up the kitchen, these microfiber towels can also be used in the bathroom as a hand towel or for drying wet hair or a wet dog. The waffle weave texture also makes these towels good for cleaning around the house.
Comments / 0