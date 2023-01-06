ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess Inflation Data, Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down nearly 5 basis points to 3.521%. The 2-year Treasury traded around 4.195% after slipping around 6 basis points. Yields and prices have...
NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.84%, leading gains in the region. The...
NBC Miami

23 U.S. Cities Where You Can Earn $150,000 and Still Be Considered Middle Class

For most Americans, a $150,000 annual salary is a lot of money: 80% of U.S. households earn less, according to 2021 Census Bureau data. A family making that much would be considered above middle class nationally, according to the Pew Research Center's definition of the term: a household earning between two-thirds and double their area's median household income.
NBC Miami

Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History

The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...

