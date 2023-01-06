Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
If You Want Higher Pay, Your Chances Are Better Now Than in 6 Months, Says Expert: ‘Make Your Moves as Soon as Possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess Inflation Data, Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down nearly 5 basis points to 3.521%. The 2-year Treasury traded around 4.195% after slipping around 6 basis points. Yields and prices have...
Legendary investor Bill Miller says he's shorting Tesla because the EV maker has a looming competition problem: 'If it goes up, I'll short more'
"The difference between Tesla and other technology stocks is it's selling into a bad business. The auto industry globally is a bad business."
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.84%, leading gains in the region. The...
NBC Miami
23 U.S. Cities Where You Can Earn $150,000 and Still Be Considered Middle Class
For most Americans, a $150,000 annual salary is a lot of money: 80% of U.S. households earn less, according to 2021 Census Bureau data. A family making that much would be considered above middle class nationally, according to the Pew Research Center's definition of the term: a household earning between two-thirds and double their area's median household income.
NBC Miami
Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History
The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...
NBC Miami
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
Justin Sun, a Huobi advisory board member, said the crypto exchange plans to reduce its global headcount by about 20%. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It comes as floods of investors have piled...
Comments / 0