Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Related
Heroux Commits to Addressing ‘Blindspots’ After Apparent Inmate Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
On January 5, approximately 36 hours after former State Rep and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as Bristol County Sheriff, an inmate was discovered deceased in his cell at the House of Correction in Dartmouth. The suspected cause of death is suicide by hanging. According to a statement...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight
11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
ABC6.com
Two men arrested in Fall River for chasing woman, firing shots at her
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested for allegedly chasing a woman and firing shots at her Saturday in Fall River. Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to Tuttle Street and Dwelly Street for a report of shots being fired. Sgt. Moses Pereira said once police arrived...
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
fallriverreporter.com
Inmate found dead of apparent suicide at Bristol County House of Correction
A 41-year-old man died at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
newbedfordguide.com
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
liveboston617.org
Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room
At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
NECN
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
Middleboro Police: School Staffer on Leave After Elementary Student Assaulted
MIDDLEBORO — Police in Middleboro are seeking to charge an elementary school staffer who was placed on leave after allegedly assaulting a student on Thursday. Officers received reports of the incident at Mary K. Goode Elementary School at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.
A News Update With Jack Spillane [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane made another visit to Townsquare Sunday this week, sharing some interesting observations about the New Bedford City Council and more. Spillane recently reported the shocking news that, according to the Mayor's Office, new council president Linda Morad has not spoken to Mayor Jon Mitchell in two years. Morad told WBSM's Tim Weisberg this week that she has a "strained" relationship with Mitchell.
Middleboro school monitor on leave after ‘placing hands’ on student
A cafeteria/recess monitor is on unpaid leave after allegedly "placing hands" on a student on Thursday, school officials said.
New Bedford Baseball Bat Attack Injures One
NEW BEDFORD — A man has been injured after being assaulted by a suspect wielding a baseball bat in New Bedford on New Year's Eve. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said the alleged attack took place at around midnight on Jan. 1 in the city's West End.
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
ABC6.com
A Providence man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for shooting a police officer in 2019. Tyrone Robinson, 22, entered a plea of nolo contendere to the following charges:. Assault with intent to commit murder. Discharge of a firearm while committing a crime...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4