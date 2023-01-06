‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever

Read full article on original website
Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate. "Wednesday" will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes over a month after the Jenna Ortega-led series had its smash debut on Netflix, where it reached 182 million households and had 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.
