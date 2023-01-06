ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?

Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Cheddar News

Pediatrics Group Proposes Early Drug, Surgical Intervention for Obesity in Kids

"By Jonel AlecciaChildren struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday.The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting," or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression."Waiting doesn’t work,” said Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, co-author of the first guidance on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy