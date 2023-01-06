ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing. Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody. The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday. At this time,...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina

The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy