Related
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing. Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody. The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday. At this time,...
thebig1063.com
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 91-year-old Mary Jane Madigan was last seen in Shelby wearing a blue T-shirt and dark pants. Police say they believe she suffers...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
Reckless driving cause of deadly crash in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died following a head-on vehicle collision in Burke County on Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2000 Volkswagen was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 near Brandon Road and crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Toyota Highlander.
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
wcyb.com
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian from deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released a description of the car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. on Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed, and...
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Ashe County, troopers say
JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road. A Ford Focus […]
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
