Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa fire Saturday under investigation
A structure fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page. According to the post, firefighters responded to Old Greensboro Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan., 7. When they got there they found a house and a barn on fire.
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
wvua23.com
West Alabama Food Bank moves to new location
Fighting food insecurity will soon be a lot easier for the West Alabama Food Bank. The agency is in the process of getting settled in at their new location. The non profit is moving down Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa. The old Buffalo Rock building will soon be its new home.
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
wbrc.com
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Plans ‘Safe Sleep’ Program with 100 Micro-Shelters
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday will consider a shelter program that will provide 100 sleeping units for those who are homeless, according to city officials. Each of the units under the “Home for All” program will be lockable and feature a heating and cooling system, as well as a desk. It can be assembled in under an hour and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homeless shelters, according to the city.
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
Early morning crash closes all northbound lanes of I-59 south of Tuscaloosa
If you’re driving on I-59 Sunday, take note: An early morning accident Sunday has caused a large stretch of the interstate to temporarily close. An accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday forced the northbound lanes of I-59 between exits 52 and 62 to close, representatives with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. Traffic along that 10-mile stretch is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 11 and U.S. 43.
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Educator finds new purpose in healthcare
Years ago, in fact in 1977, local educator Maude Whatley recognized that many families in Tuscaloosa did not have access to proper health care. As a teacher she would see children in school who were sick with common illnesses but not receive the kind of care they needed. Longtime city councilman Harrison Taylor knew Ms. Whatley and said when she saw a problem, she wanted to do something about it.
wvua23.com
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is proposing to build up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes that have heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed. AL.com reported Friday that Woodfin will present the micro-shelter pilot program to the City Council on Jan. 10. The proposal calls for setting up...
