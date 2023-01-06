RAYE is coming out on top. Today marks the pop star’s first-ever chart-topper with “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake sitting pretty atop the U.K. charts. In the summer of 2021, Raye spoke out against her former label, revealing that she had been trapped in a four-record deal since 2014 but was barred from releasing an album. She then took to Twitter, explaining that she was sitting on hundreds of songs “collecting dust” in folders and was stuck giving her songs to "A list artists" while waiting for confirmation that she was "good enough to release an album." She tried everything, including working seven days a week and switching genres to appease her label.

3 DAYS AGO