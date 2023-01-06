Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
papermag.com
Tom Hanks Defends His Family Against 'Nepo Baby' Criticism
Tom Hanks is going to bat for his four kids with Rita Wilson. As the discussion surrounding New York Magazine's viral "nepo baby" article rages on, the Oscar-winning actor pushed back against critics who claimed that rapper Chet Hanks and actors Elizabeth Hanks, Colin Hanks and Truman Hanks were given a leg-up in their careers thanks to their famous parents and Hollywood nepotism. And his take was pretty similar to other stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily-Rose Depp and Lottie Moss, as he merely views stardom as their "family business."
papermag.com
RAYE Celebrates First-Ever Number One Single With 'Escapism'
RAYE is coming out on top. Today marks the pop star’s first-ever chart-topper with “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake sitting pretty atop the U.K. charts. In the summer of 2021, Raye spoke out against her former label, revealing that she had been trapped in a four-record deal since 2014 but was barred from releasing an album. She then took to Twitter, explaining that she was sitting on hundreds of songs “collecting dust” in folders and was stuck giving her songs to "A list artists" while waiting for confirmation that she was "good enough to release an album." She tried everything, including working seven days a week and switching genres to appease her label.
papermag.com
Paris Hilton Shuts Down Britney Spears Photo Conspiracy
Paris Hilton is shutting down claims that she photoshopped her pal Britney Spears into a recent photo. The comments follow a larger ongoing conspiracy that suggests Spears has disappeared or is no longer in charge of her Instagram account. The rumors have been further fueled by comments from the likes of makeup artist Jeffree Star and gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who tweeted on January 5 that Spears has been "in hiding."
papermag.com
Mugler Is Finally Returning to the Runway After Three Years
After three years, Mugler will show on a runway again in front of a live audience, the brand announced this morning. Since then, Mugler under creative director Casey Cadwallader has been experimenting with a variety of mixed media and video formats. Even without showing live, Mugler has been generating plenty of buzz for its innovative films, including shows featuring Hunter Schafer, Dominique Jackson and Lourdes Leon.
Comments / 0