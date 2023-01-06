Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5.
On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a single person in the car and blocked them in. The driver tried to run by driving backward through a privacy fence and got stuck.
Officers ordered the occupant out of the vehicle, the driver got out of the car through the passenger side door. Police gave chase and saw a "hypodermic needle" in one hand. Officers used a taser and took the suspect into custody.
