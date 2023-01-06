ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVM

Columbus authorities conduct 5-day operation targeting gang activity in city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Community, with more than 100 state, federal and local partners, including the Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), conducted a joint operation targeting gang activity. Columbus police say warrant service, 4th Amendment searches, parole searches and field...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting victim in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One unidentified male is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive in Columbus on Friday. Columbus police say the victim suffered a gun shot wound to the shoulder. He was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. This is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in North Columbus shooting

The Columbus Police Department has also released additional information on the shooting. On Saturday, January 7, 2023 around 10:26 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway (Spring Creek Village Apartments) in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they observed a Hispanic male (later identified as Giancarlos […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO says missing Burton man found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
BURTON, SC
WTVM

Columbus Police Department issuing fines for false alarms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is cracking down on people who make false alarms. Police say they had been responding to about 20,000 calls on average, but those numbers are falling. The False Alarm Reduction Program, or FARP, is in place to decrease the number of police...
COLUMBUS, GA
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
wvua23.com

Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been released from prison after serving more than two years for an ethics conviction. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, the day his sentence was set to end. The...
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
ATLANTA, GA
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA

