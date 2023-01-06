ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Multiple People Injured by Gunfire Near French Montana Video Shoot

By Jem Aswad
 3 days ago
At least 10 people were injured in by gunfire outside a Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue cited by CNN and other news outlets. Details of the incident were unclear at the time of this article’s publication; there were no fatalities reported.

Police told Miami’s NBC 6 that an altercation started in a different location and continued at the restaurant, where the shooting took place. Rapper Ced Mogul told the channel he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone had been robbed. The video shoot then moved to the restaurant the Licking, where as many as nine people were shot; however, this account has not been verified by local authorities.

Fire Rescue reported 10 people injured, with four taking themselves to the hospital and six being transported by ground and by air. The conditions of those people was not immediately announced.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” reps for the Licking, part of a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled , said in a statement. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last [minute] French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place,” the statement continued. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Reps for Montana and Miami Gardens Police did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s requests for further information. The rapper was presumably shooting a video related to his “CB6 (Coke Boys 6): Money Heist Edition” album, which was released Friday.

A rep for the Fire Rescue division told CNN that emergency units responded to reports of a mass casualty incident at around 8 p.m. ET.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby,” emergency officials said. “Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital.  As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

Variety will have more on this incident as news becomes available.

