BROOKHAVEN ACADEMY TWINS LILLIE AND EMMA GATES COMBINE FOR 34 POINTS, 28 REBOUNDS AND 10 BLOCKED SHOTS, DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS OVERALL CHAMPION JACKSON PREP 48-23

mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY GIRLS RALLY IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, DEFEAT DISTRICT RIVAL LEAKE 65-61
With the Leake Academy girls leading by Simpson Academy by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, it appeared that the Lady Rebels were on their way to their 24th victory in 25 games this season. But Simpson – which had lost 38 of its last 40 games against Leake...
vicksburgnews.com
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team defeated Port Gibson 47-36 on Friday
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.
Mo Williams gets first home win as Tigers head coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mo Williams got his first win at home as Jackson States men’s basketball coach Saturday. The tigers defeated Alabama State 61-58. Coach Mo coached for the Hornets last season. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Jackson State women defeat Alabama State in SWAC Championship rematch
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson States women’s basketball team dominated Alabama State 90-48 on Saturday. This game was a rematch of last season’s SWAC Championship. Keshuna Luckett led the Tigers with 17 points. Highlights of the game in the video above.
vicksburgnews.com
WC took down Pearl 56-45 in a district win
Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team took down Pearl 56-45 in a district win on Friday. Jaylon Winters and Padre Gray Jr. got WC on the board early as they trailed 12-10 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Vikings took a 25-22 lead after a floater by Gray and a 3-pointer by Gaylon Turner.
Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal
Jackson State picked up another quarterback commitment, this time from a local kid. The post Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson Titans youth football team celebrated their championship season on Saturday
The Port Gibson Titans Youth Football Team celebrated their successful season on Saturday with an awards banquet. The Titans played teams around Vicksburg, Jackson, Natchez, Louisiana and surrounding areas within the Jackson Freedom League. A-Team:. Coaches for the A-Team are David Jones, Ocie Brown and Coach Bailey who all helped...
Clinton, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clinton. The Tupelo High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on January 07, 2023, 08:30:00. The Tupelo High School soccer team will have a game with Clinton High School on January 07, 2023, 10:15:00.
Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
Tyler Henderson, Vicksburg surge past Provine 65-55 to pick up signature win
VICKSBURG — Vicksburg has been flying under the radar pretty much all season. After Friday night's win over Provine, they’ll be a team to look out for come February. Behind the play of Tyler Henderson, along with an explosive offensive attack, the Gators got past the Rams 68-55 in a crucial Region ...
gobblercountry.com
Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State
Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition
The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
Forget frogs. Mississippi man pushes for center against extinction of young black males.
Can an educational community center prevent the extinction of young, black males? Brookhaven citizen Roy Smith says it can help. Inspired by an Animal Planet show about the extinction of animals, Smith appeared before the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen during its regular meeting Tuesday. “I’m starting where I left off...
vicksburgnews.com
Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg
A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
mississippicir.org
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Mississippi
To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds Community College unveiled a training center that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
