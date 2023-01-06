ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

BROOKHAVEN ACADEMY TWINS LILLIE AND EMMA GATES COMBINE FOR 34 POINTS, 28 REBOUNDS AND 10 BLOCKED SHOTS, DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS OVERALL CHAMPION JACKSON PREP 48-23

 3 days ago
vicksburgnews.com

Jefferson County girl’s basketball team defeated Port Gibson 47-36 on Friday

Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WC took down Pearl 56-45 in a district win

Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team took down Pearl 56-45 in a district win on Friday. Jaylon Winters and Padre Gray Jr. got WC on the board early as they trailed 12-10 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Vikings took a 25-22 lead after a floater by Gray and a 3-pointer by Gaylon Turner.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
JACKSON, MS
gobblercountry.com

Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State

Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

After 90 years, Mississippi club goes in new direction, splits from Pilgrimage tradition

The Natchez Garden Club is breaking from tradition and going its own way this spring by beginning its own Spring Pilgrimage of Historic Homes. Donna Sessions, president of the Natchez Garden Club, said members wanted to make changes to the typical Pilgrimage experience, offering more homes on tour and more things to do for tourists to the city, as well as extending Pilgrimage from the typical one-month time frame into May.
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg

A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Mississippi

To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds Community College unveiled a training center that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology...
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

