Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays...
Actress Julia Fox Appears to Confirm Drake Took Her on a Date

Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date. On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch...
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series

50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds

People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song

People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court

The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court. Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."
These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023

A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.
