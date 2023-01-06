Read full article on original website
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays...
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
Actress Julia Fox Appears to Confirm Drake Took Her on a Date
Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date. On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch...
Drake and Future Break Highest-Grossing Record With Summer Sixteen Tour – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 8, 2017: On this day, Drake and Future shattered a new record with their Summer Sixteen Tour. After totaling up the ticket sales from 2016, Drizzy and Hendrix's trek was proclaimed the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. According to...
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series
50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT
Prince Harry apparently has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his older brother's hair loss and waning resemblance to their mother, the late Princess Diana. According to Page Six, a segment in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, discusses William's looks, including his thinning hair. According...
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds
People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song
People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
Big Scarr Collaborator Accuses Gucci Mane of Taking Back Offer to Pay for Scarr’s Funeral
UPDATE (Jan. 9):. Gucci Mane's team has provided the following statement to XXL regarding his contribution to Big Scarr's funeral costs:. "This information is incorrect. Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral." ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):. A friend of Big Scarr is accusing Gucci...
Young Thug Judge Reads Lyrics to ‘Slime Sh!t’ in Court
The judge in the Young Thug YSL RICO case read lyrics to one of the Atlanta rapper's songs in court. Young Thug's trial began this week with jury selection. During a hearing on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Judge Ural Glanville went over a macro view of the prosecution's case for jurors, which included him reciting excerpts from the 2016 Thugger song "Slime Shit."
Chance The Rapper on the Making of His New Album, Festival in Ghana and Changing Hip-Hop
Ending a three-year gap since The Big Day album, Chance The Rapper is ready to pop back out with a new album, a festival in Africa and a whole lot of inspiration from political activist Marcus Garvey. Interview: Kemet High. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
These Are the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2023
A new year brings new goals, energy and, of course, hip-hop releases. The fast pace of the genre leads to many albums being announced, some of which are surprises while others take time to drop. There are even projects that fans look forward to that haven't been formally announced. The buzz lies in the fact that certain rappers haven't dropped anything new in a while. XXL highlights several of the most anticipated hip-hop albums that are set to arrive in 2023.
