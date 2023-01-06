ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

CATS drivers vote to strike after no deal reached

CHARLOTTE — CATS drivers say tensions between themselves and the company have only strained since new management refuses to take care of their drivers. Due to the continued disagreement, CATS drivers have voted to go on strike. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that the Union voted to move forward...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
charlottemagazine.com

How a Fort Mill Pub Was Rescued and Transformed Into CB 450

Kevin Kelly spent 20 years as a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. He was enjoying his second year of retirement when the owners of The Tipsy Barrel in Fort Mill—a bar where he and his wife, Jacy Painter Kelly, loved to hang out—decided not to renew their lease. Kevin saw a chance to fulfill a longtime dream and rescue a beloved neighborhood pub in one stroke.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times

Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC

