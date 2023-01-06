Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
American Airlines dropping service at Columbus Airport in Georgia, eliminating CLT flight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is losing one of its nonstop flights to Georgia. American Airlines will drop its service at Columbus Airport this spring, a move that impacts CLT. “Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the...
20 Years Later: Remembering those lost in the Flight 5481 crash
CHARLOTTE — It has been 20 years since the crash of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 in Charlotte, killing all 21 people on board. On January 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 pitched up uncontrollably on the runway during takeoff. The plane stalled and then crashed into the ground, killing 19 passengers and two crew members.
CATS drivers vote to strike after no deal reached
CHARLOTTE — CATS drivers say tensions between themselves and the company have only strained since new management refuses to take care of their drivers. Due to the continued disagreement, CATS drivers have voted to go on strike. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that the Union voted to move forward...
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
country1037fm.com
Our Cpt Jim Has Covid And So Do Thousands In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
We got the text from Cpt Jim on Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well and he was wondering how we were. As the day went on, he was getting worse. Our Cpt Jim has covid and so do many others in Mecklenburg County. With his full permission he wanted me to pass along to be careful out there.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
charlottemagazine.com
How a Fort Mill Pub Was Rescued and Transformed Into CB 450
Kevin Kelly spent 20 years as a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. He was enjoying his second year of retirement when the owners of The Tipsy Barrel in Fort Mill—a bar where he and his wife, Jacy Painter Kelly, loved to hang out—decided not to renew their lease. Kevin saw a chance to fulfill a longtime dream and rescue a beloved neighborhood pub in one stroke.
Construction could start this year on upscale, waterfront hotel on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A local real estate developer’s plan to bring an upscale hotel to the shores of Lake Norman appears to be moving forward, several years — and revisions — after it was first envisioned. Brett Krueger told The Charlotte Observer that the $250...
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner
JR Motorsports in Mooresville, NC posted security camera footage that demonstrates the power of mother nature when lightning strikes a truck and a front gate at the company. The truck lights are seen turned on after the strike. The video clips were caught on their security cameras.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
Group recruits drivers to take veterans to vital appointments in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A veterans’ organization is looking for volunteers to take vets to and from appointments at the VA. The commander of the Mecklenburg Disabled American Veterans chapter told Channel 9 that drivers will pick up vans at the VA facility off West Tyvola Road. Drivers will then...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart
There is a woman in North Carolina who won the lottery twice, just two months apart, according to the State Lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old North Carolina woman, won the lottery not once but twice in the span of just two months, according to the statement from the State Lottery.
country1037fm.com
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
