Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 989th Street and Drexel Avenue. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
