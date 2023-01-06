Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 989th Street and Drexel Avenue. OCPD...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Police: Local bar, pool hall allegedly caught with people selling, using drugs & gambling inside
Two people affiliated with a local bar and pool hall near NW 36th Street and May Avenue are in jail Friday after police said they found evidence of illegal activity inside.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
News On 6
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
Structure fire in SE OKC leaves one home up in smoke
Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 400 block of SE 15th Street where they say upon arrival the house was going up in smoke and fire.
Comments / 0