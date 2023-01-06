Read full article on original website
Nicole Baldwin
3d ago
Please keep everyone in ur prayers my sister in law is the survivor of this wreck she is so devastated
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
70-year-old man hit, killed by unknown vehicle on I-75/85 southbound, police say
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 southbound on Saturday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. when police arrived to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found the 70-year-old in the roadway dead.
southerntorch.com
New Year’s Accident Claims Life
BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
southerntorch.com
Head-On Collision Claims Life
COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- A St. Clair County man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Over the Weekend
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:15 Saturday night (Jan. 7) claimed the life of a Woodville man. James W. Webb, age 40 was fatally injured when he was struck by the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan K. Richey, 42, of New Market. Webb was...
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wrganews.com
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
Police release surveillance video in hit-and-run that left 9-year-old boy dead
ATLANTA — Police are releasing images of the truck they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy earlier this week. Investigators say Jamal Dean was hit by a red Ford F-150 near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center on Cleveland Ave on Tuesday night. They are still looking for the driver of that truck.
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Driver in Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing and running from scene, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer was nearly hit by a driver who then sped away – but didn’t get very far. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer said they were out patrolling in their cruiser when they were almost hit...
Polk Jail Report – Monday, January 9, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, January 9, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Monday, January 9, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest trio for selling machine gun parts illegally
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF arrested the three people and confiscated what they say was a machine gun part to make fully automatic weapons as well as drugs and cash. Dash camera video from the sheriff’s office shows a deputy attempting to...
