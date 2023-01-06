ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 3

Nicole Baldwin
3d ago

Please keep everyone in ur prayers my sister in law is the survivor of this wreck she is so devastated

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six

A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
weisradio.com

More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

New Year’s Accident Claims Life

BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Head-On Collision Claims Life

COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- A St. Clair County man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Over the Weekend

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:15 Saturday night (Jan. 7) claimed the life of a Woodville man. James W. Webb, age 40 was fatally injured when he was struck by the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan K. Richey, 42, of New Market. Webb was...
WOODVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

Police still seeking information on missing Rome man

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies arrest trio for selling machine gun parts illegally

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF arrested the three people and confiscated what they say was a machine gun part to make fully automatic weapons as well as drugs and cash. Dash camera video from the sheriff’s office shows a deputy attempting to...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy