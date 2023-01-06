ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

crawfordcountynow.com

Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career

BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News

The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Boost Mobile pulls out of Galion…utilities too high

GALION–Boost Mobile of Galion recently advised its customers of their plans to close the Galion store effective January 30, 2023. In a letter sent to customers, Boost Mobile said (in part):. “Despite the strong relationships we have built within the community, extremely high utility bills are forcing us to...
GALION, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – January 6, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 45, sponsored by State Representative Bill Roemer and former Representative Thomas West, makes appropriations and provides authorization and conditions for the operation of state programs. House Bill 458, sponsored...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

MAPS Air Museum welcomes largest aircraft in its history

A four-engine turboprop C-130H Hercules combat cargo aircraft is arriving on-loan from the Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base to the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum on Jan. 7. A Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard crew commemorates the final flight of its C-130H “Spirit of Mansfield.” The combat cargo plane was...
MANSFIELD, OH
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio laws in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here is a look at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
Delaware Gazette

New subdivision proposed

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
DUBLIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

