crawfordcountynow.com
Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career
BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
Mount Vernon News
Public Notice Of Intention To Liquidate Items In Storage Unit #28 At Mike’s Storage
Public notice of intention to liquidate items in storage unit #28 at Mike’s Storage 9995 Mt. Gilead Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Said items have been stored by Eric Cramer last known address: 11 Mermary Drive, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. The sale shall take place at Thomas Auction House in Fredericktown,...
AEP proposes new plan to raise rates to improve power lines, residents express concern
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio is proposing a new plan to stop the pressure on our power grids this summer. This will avoid the power outages many experienced last summer during excessive heat and powerful storms. Last summer, 170,000 people in Ohio went without power for days. If this...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
wosu.org
Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News
The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
crawfordcountynow.com
Boost Mobile pulls out of Galion…utilities too high
GALION–Boost Mobile of Galion recently advised its customers of their plans to close the Galion store effective January 30, 2023. In a letter sent to customers, Boost Mobile said (in part):. “Despite the strong relationships we have built within the community, extremely high utility bills are forcing us to...
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – January 6, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 45, sponsored by State Representative Bill Roemer and former Representative Thomas West, makes appropriations and provides authorization and conditions for the operation of state programs. House Bill 458, sponsored...
Comment Period Continues For Possible US 23 Changes Through Delaware County
The exploration of alternatives to the congestion on the US 23 Corridor continues after an initial consideration of major construction projects by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed no cost-effective way to construct a major bypass. To that end, ODOT has created an online portal focusing on the Corridor as...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
daltonkidronnews.com
MAPS Air Museum welcomes largest aircraft in its history
A four-engine turboprop C-130H Hercules combat cargo aircraft is arriving on-loan from the Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base to the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum on Jan. 7. A Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard crew commemorates the final flight of its C-130H “Spirit of Mansfield.” The combat cargo plane was...
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
cwcolumbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Delaware Gazette
New subdivision proposed
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
cwcolumbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
