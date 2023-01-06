Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Storytime pottery event at “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids had a little creative fun in Joplin. A storytime pottery event was held at the “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”. Attendees started out by listening to the children’s book “Pajama Time”. It was read to them by Charity Hawkins, who...
fourstateshomepage.com
Belly dancing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was the first time a belly dance class was offered at “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. For some, it was their first time trying it out, while others had been doing it for a few years. Dance instructor Lacy Warfel demonstrated moves...
fourstateshomepage.com
Creating a “Glass Cactus”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some also gathered in Joplin, today, to learn a form of art using a unique material. That gathering happened at ‘Spiva Center for the Arts’ inside the new ‘Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex’. Attendees created a model glass cactus. Jane...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual “Snowflake Crop” hosted by “Creative Memories Independent”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Meanwhile, others in Joplin did a little scrapbookin’ today. The annual “Snowflake Crop” event was hosted by members of the “Creative Memories Independent” group. Attendees dressed in pajamas for the monthly session, to catch up with one another and create scrapbooks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
koamnewsnow.com
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual Christmas Bird Count Gathering
JOPLIN, Mo. — There were plenty of smiles, today, at “Wildcat Glades”. That’s because today was their annual Christmas bird count gathering. Partnering with the “National Audubon Society”, the event takes place once a year. It gives kids and families the opportunity to see...
fourstateshomepage.com
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
fourstateshomepage.com
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
fourstateshomepage.com
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale today
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hungry for Girl Scout cookies?. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today, January 6th. The new cookie this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
fourstateshomepage.com
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
fourstateshomepage.com
5-Star Moving pitches in for new Habitat For Humanity recipients
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest hassles of changing addresses is lining up and paying movers. But two Joplin area women won’t have to worry about that process. “It was huge, huge relief,” said Teresa Davis, Habitat House Recipient. Regina Ehrmantrout and Teresa Davis are the...
KYTV
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM. Updated: 9 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees brighter skies returning after our storm...
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
