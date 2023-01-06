ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person County, NC

Armed and dangerous NC suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff

By Ashley Anderson, Lillian Donahue
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbMYP_0k5m0nEj00

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man who has since been identified as Allen Leon Brandon, a 27-year old.

Just before 4 p.m., the Sheriff Jason Wilborn told CBS 17 that Brandon had been found and taken into custody.

Two Roxboro schools were put under a soft lockdown for the full school day, starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. out of precaution. Those schools — South Elementary and Southern Middle School and Early Intervention — continued student instruction, but all students remained insuide the buildings, the sheriff explained.

PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT55Z_0k5m0nEj00
Surveillance image shows suspect considered armed, dangerous and on the loose in Roxboro. (Courtesy Person County Sheriff)

In a community alert on Facebook Thursday morning, the public was urged to not approach the Brandon and to call 911 immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon is a suspect wanted for several crimes, including stealing multiple vehicles, stealing multiple firearms and also could also be connected to a vehicle collision early Thursday morning.

Also as of 1 p.m., deputies have confirmed Brandon was involved in a chase that resulted in him running into a sheriff deputy patrol vehicle before getting out and running away.

This came after deputies said he stole a vehicle out of the Person Memorial Hospital parking lot after EMS had taken him to the facility.

Brandon’s last known location before the search began was near downtown Roxboro, in the area of Hurdle Mills Road and South Street.

He is wanted in both Person County, North Carolina, and Halifax County, Virginia.

Queen City News

