Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Deegan to discuss Cleveland history Jan. 13
Greg Deegan, the executive director of Teaching Cleveland, will discuss “The Rich History of Migration and Immigration in Cleveland” at Jewish Secular Community’s January Shabbat program at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland at 21600 Shaker Blvd. in Shaker Heights. Deegan, who is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaarey Tikvah celebrates Chanukah
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood held its congregational Chanukah celebration Dec. 21. Attendees were encouraged to dress up, like sisters Janice and Stephanie Steirn, and Steve and Rena Wertheim, while they enjoyed entertainment, sufganiyot and latkes in celebration of the Festival of Lights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, education advocate, dies at 72
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, who was a champion for education, died Jan. 7 after a long battle with cancer in her adopted home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 72. Kanfer, from Richfield, was a reading teacher who helped change the laws in Ohio so schools could meet the needs of dyslexic students.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eisenberg, Hy
Hy Eisenberg, beloved husband of Leah (nee Blick), passed away Jan. 8, 2023. Loving father of Pam (Herb) Jaffe, Marcy (Jay) Becker, Ina (Tim) Adkins and Stacy (Dan) O'Neill. Devoted grandfather of Alexis (Alex) Sedlay, Matthew (Kristina Maddox) Jaffe, Meryl Becker, Joseph Becker, Evan Adkins, Ryan Adkins, Molly O'Neill and Jack O'Neill. Great-grandfather of Sophia and Beatrix. Cherished son of the late Molly and Joe Eisenberg. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Diamond.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg discusses legal career at Jerusalem high school
Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Judge Francine Goldberg recently visited with 12th-grade students at Mae Boyer High School in Jerusalem on Dec. 1 to discuss her experiences as a prosecutor and judge. The visit, which followed the students’ lesson on the play, “Twelve Angry Men,” was arranged by their teacher Elena Luria. Goldberg and Luria were classmates at Beachwood High School.
Cleveland Jewish News
As antisemitism rises, Holocaust contest enters 35th year
As the Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide’s Holocaust Arts and Writing Contest enters its 35th year in 2023, leaders of the event reflected on the history and purpose of it. This year’s theme is “Lest We Forget: Preserving the Record of the Holocaust,” and, as in past years,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hess receives 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year honor
Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network. Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock acquires Stark Enterprises former nuCLEus site
Bedrock and Stark Enterprises announced the acquisition and sale of the former nuCLEus site which will complement the real estate firm’s recently announced Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan, according to a news release. nuCLEus was a mixed-used project that was proposed in 2014. Acquiring the seven-story parking deck at 611...
Cleveland Jewish News
Reimagined boat show at I-X Center Jan. 12
The reimagined Progressive Cleveland Boat Show will premiere in the remodeled I-X Center from Jan. 12 through 15, according to a news release. Over 400 power and sailboats and 300 accessory sections, including fishing and dockside living products, will be on display. The event will be open from noon to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights Community Center to reopen Jan. 9
The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.
Comments / 0