The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO