Bob Saget is being remembered by one of the people he loved the most: his wife Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo, 43, paid tribute to the “Full House” alum on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida following a comedy show. In a lengthy essay Rizzo wrote for People, she described her late husband as “complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet.” “[He] was my best friend and do everything he could every day to make me feel loved...

