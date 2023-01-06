Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
New York Post
Bob Saget’s widow remembers actor 1 year after death: ‘I miss his sweetness’
Bob Saget is being remembered by one of the people he loved the most: his wife Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo, 43, paid tribute to the “Full House” alum on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida following a comedy show. In a lengthy essay Rizzo wrote for People, she described her late husband as “complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet.” “[He] was my best friend and do everything he could every day to make me feel loved...
Comments / 0