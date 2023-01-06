Read full article on original website
Dynamic Health Carolinas January 2023 Events
CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of January. All tickets are complimentary. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Comp. FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Compensation Case Manager. Schedule...
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
Stop trying to be "Super Woman"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders?. Do you feel like if you don't take care of things yourself they won't get done? If you answered yes, you're not alone! This morning Martha Cooper Hudson, founder of RediscoverHer, shared 3 steps we can all take to help tackle stress.
NC supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with people she […]
Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders
The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
What’s Included In Residential Cleaning Services?
Hello World! Welcome Friends! If you’re looking to hire a professional cleaning service for your home, you should know what to expect in terms of the services offered. In this post, we will break down the various tasks and services typically included in residential cleaning services in Charlotte, NC, so you can better understand what you can expect when you hire a cleaning company. Read on to learn more.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
Michael Phelps’ Message For Men: Go To Therapy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Phelps is opening up about his mental health struggles. The most decorated Olympian of all time is urging other men to go to therapy. His advice comes as the world continues to mourn the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide last month. The father of three’s death is shining a light on high-functioning depression. Phelps, who also has three children, says therapy saved him. The 37-year-old says in 2014, he locked himself in a room for four days and contemplated suicide. During a new interview for Today.com, Phelps says, “I could put on a happy face in public, but behind closed doors, I was having meltdowns that no one knew about.” He goes onto say, “Being a male athlete, I think felt like I had to be big and macho and tough,” and, “We’re taught to stuff things down and that sharing feelings is a sign of weakness.”
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
ScoopEATS: Charlotte Restaurant Openings, Closings, & Food News for January 2023
Is venturing out of your culinary comfort zone on your list of 2023 resolutions? We think we can help. Read on for this month’s round-up of buzz worthy openings, foodie news to know and events to tempt your palate. OPENINGS & CLOSINGS. The Salty Donut, South End – Opened...
Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
Sunshine, Warmer Temps Return
Fact: Charlotte has not dipped below freezing for the entirety of 2023. Another fact: that streak will likely end sometime this week. Although colder nights are on the way, afternoon highs will also be creeping warmer over the next few days. Despite this foggy start to our Monday, plentiful sunshine takes over by the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s today, steadily building warmer through Thursday. More clouds return to the forecast by midweek, but rain chances remain low through Wednesday.
Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
American Airlines dropping service at Columbus Airport in Georgia, eliminating CLT flight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is losing one of its nonstop flights to Georgia. American Airlines will drop its service at Columbus Airport this spring, a move that impacts CLT. “Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the...
Major retirement community no longer moving forward
Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
