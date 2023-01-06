CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Phelps is opening up about his mental health struggles. The most decorated Olympian of all time is urging other men to go to therapy. His advice comes as the world continues to mourn the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide last month. The father of three’s death is shining a light on high-functioning depression. Phelps, who also has three children, says therapy saved him. The 37-year-old says in 2014, he locked himself in a room for four days and contemplated suicide. During a new interview for Today.com, Phelps says, “I could put on a happy face in public, but behind closed doors, I was having meltdowns that no one knew about.” He goes onto say, “Being a male athlete, I think felt like I had to be big and macho and tough,” and, “We’re taught to stuff things down and that sharing feelings is a sign of weakness.”

