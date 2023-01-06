Read full article on original website
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
CBS 58
2 new Milwaukee legislators create first Socialist caucus in Wisconsin in 90 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time in 90 years, there is once again a socialist caucus of legislators here in Wisconsin. Political experts say Socialism has a storied history here in Milwaukee, like the namesake of the Hoan Bridge, named after the second of three Socialist Milwaukee Mayors, Daniel Hoan.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death
As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked
MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She...
wearegreenbay.com
Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks
(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Experts say flu vaccines are especially important for health care workers, but immunization rates vary across Wisconsin hospitals
As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
Gov. Tony Evers to announce TikTok ban on state devices
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he will soon announce a ban on the use of TikTok...
CBS 58
Elite Electrician: Wisconsin's Tom Kennedy named North America's Top Electrician at trades event
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Some Electrifying News! MATC Instructor becomes North America's Top Electrician after winning tough competition trades event. Tom Kennedy is wired about a new year. This MATC instructor has right to be. He recently won the "2022 Ideal Tools Elite Tradesman National Championship." On CBS...
themadent.com
Many Factors Contributed to Ron Johnson’s November Victory. Observers say Race was Most Likely one of Them.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In elections, does race matter?. Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question.
Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.
Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.
