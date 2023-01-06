Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Related
Man fatally struck by TRAX train after falling on tracks in SLC
A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
Two dead, one injured after car crashes into building in Ogden
Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a passenger car crashed into building early Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
Man who died after falling under TRAX train identified
A man died after exiting a TRAX train at the Mall/City Center stop Saturday night after he fell between the train's cars.
ksl.com
Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake
NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
kjzz.com
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
Gephardt Daily
‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
KSLTV
Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
PHOTOS: Unified Fire Authority crews respond to Taylorsville apartment fire
United Fire Authority crews responded to a Taylorsville apartment fire Friday morning.
‘Extremely icy conditions’: UHP troopers responding to large number of crashes
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to "extremely icy conditions."
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
KSLTV
Residents raise questions as UDOT lays out options for future Farmington interchange
FARMINGTON, Utah — City Hall’s council chambers drew a full house Thursday night as residents showed up to a community meeting to raise questions about the Utah Department of Transportation’s future plans for a potential new interchange. UDOT is in the middle of what it has called...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Trains collide with semi-truck after rollover off I-80
The two trains struck the cab of the semi immediately after the truck rolled over onto the tracks. The semi driver sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a trauma center in stable condition. The Park City Fire District and North Summit Fire District both responded to the crash, which took place at approximately 3:45 p.m.
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: 3,400 Utahns without power due to substation loss
A power outage is affecting 3,400 people in Snyderville and Summit Co., according to Rocky Mountain Power.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 3