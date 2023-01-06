ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ksl.com

Bus driver injured in collision with dump truck in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A UTA bus driver suffered mild injuries in a crash with a dump truck in North Salt Lake on Friday. North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam said the crash happened at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Eaglewood Drive, when a dump truck side-swiped the UTA bus while turning onto Orchard.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
RIVERDALE, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss

TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Trains collide with semi-truck after rollover off I-80

The two trains struck the cab of the semi immediately after the truck rolled over onto the tracks. The semi driver sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a trauma center in stable condition. The Park City Fire District and North Summit Fire District both responded to the crash, which took place at approximately 3:45 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
