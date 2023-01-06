A Manifattura Automobili Torino Lancia Stratos is currently up for grabs at Selected Car Investment for a cool €850,000 (or $907,672 at the time of writing). The famous modern Stratos has to count as one of the best restomods of all time, if not the best. This unit is exceptional, not just because of the historically accurate Alitalia livery (you can see a video of the original Alitalia Stratos heading up the hill at Goodwood at the bottom of this article). These modern Stratos creations were built on one of two platforms, depending on how deep the original customers' pockets were. It was either based on the standard F430 (arguably of the all-time greats) or the F430 Scuderia, definitely one of the all-time greats. The example you see here was built on the latter chassis but with a few inches removed from the wheelbase to make it even gnarlier, as was the case with all such Stratos conversions.

