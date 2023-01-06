ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internal-Combustion Ford Mustang Era May Be Ending Earlier Than Previously Reported

Earlier this year, Ford introduced an all-new S650 Mustang with a launch date set tentatively for summer 2023. Even in the midst of a huge push for all-electric cars, Ford recognized that a segment of its customers still crave the sound and feel of an internal combustion engine. However, news is trickling down the pipe that Ford plans to cease production of the S650 Mustang by 2030, well short of its expected eight-year lifecycle. According Ford Authority, which sourced a report AutoForecast Solutions, Ford has already set an end date.
7 Coolest Features Of The Ram 1500 Revolution Electric Truck

The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck finally made its debut today in concept form, and we spent multiple hours poring over the press release and stock images. Ram didn't provide power figures, but there's still loads of time before it goes on sale in 2024, and a production version will still be shown later this year.
WATCH: 77-Year Old Driver Rolls Toyota Camry In Car Wash Accident

A Pennsylvania man was injured after crashing and rolling his Toyota Camry at a car wash in the town of Colmar. 6 ABC Action News reports the 77-year-old driver visited Wave Car Wash to clean his vehicle when, suddenly, the Japanese sedan accelerated through the gate and flipped over inside the facility. According to officials, the man attempted to pay when he hit the accelerator pedal, sending the car careening into the structure before rolling over on its side.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Polestar 3 And Volvo EX90 Are The First Cars With Google HD Map Technology

Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide Is A Foot-Long Replica Of Bugatti's Craziest Hypercar

The Bugatti Bolide is officially in production, only it's not the track-ready hypercar just yet, but rather the Lego Technic version of the Bolide. Lego has expanded its Technic set offerings with the new Bugatti, resulting in a significantly smaller version of the sold-out hypercar. Comprising 905 pieces, when assembled, the Lego Bolide measures three inches tall, 12 inches long, and five inches wide.
Lancia Stratos Restomod Built On Ferrari F430 Scuderia Platform Is A $900k Bargain

A Manifattura Automobili Torino Lancia Stratos is currently up for grabs at Selected Car Investment for a cool €850,000 (or $907,672 at the time of writing). The famous modern Stratos has to count as one of the best restomods of all time, if not the best. This unit is exceptional, not just because of the historically accurate Alitalia livery (you can see a video of the original Alitalia Stratos heading up the hill at Goodwood at the bottom of this article). These modern Stratos creations were built on one of two platforms, depending on how deep the original customers' pockets were. It was either based on the standard F430 (arguably of the all-time greats) or the F430 Scuderia, definitely one of the all-time greats. The example you see here was built on the latter chassis but with a few inches removed from the wheelbase to make it even gnarlier, as was the case with all such Stratos conversions.
Ford Maverick Outsold Hyundai Santa Cruz Two To One

Hyundai may have set record sales for the brand in 2022 with 724,265 vehicles sold, but Ford's Maverick doubled the sales of the comparable Hyundai Santa Cruz. Hyundai sold 36,480 of its compact truck, while Ford sold 74,370 units of the Maverick. Both compact trucks debuted in 2022, and the...
The Next BMW iDrive Will Debut In The 5 Series

BMW will debut an updated iDrive 8.5 operating system in the next-generation BMW 5 Series, internally called the G60, which is slated to begin production this July as a 2024 model. The first production examples are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2023. The German automaker's Senior Vice President of Connected Company Development and Digital Experiences, Stephan Durach, confirmed the latest iDrive news to gathered media at CES in Las Vegas.
Toyota Tacoma Dominates Midsize Truck Sales In 2022

It may be one of the oldest platforms in its segment, but the 2023 Toyota Tacoma dominated mid-size truck sales in 2022. Toyota sold 237,323 units in 2022, a slight decrease of 6.3% compared to 2021. Despite this, the Tacoma retained its midsize sales crown in the US for the 18th straight year. It's not quite as impressive as 46 years of dominance for the Ford F Series, but considering the Tacoma has only existed since 1995, Toyota deserves a ton of credit.
Sony And Honda's AFEELA Prototype Previews Production EV Coming In 2026

Honda and Sony have revealed the first fruits of their electric car partnership with the AFEELA prototype at CES 2023 - a vision of a future electric car that will be launching in North America in spring 2026. Not only is AFEELA the name of the prototype, but it will also be the name of the brand under which future vehicles will be sold.
BMW Teases Neue Klasse's Clutter-Free Head-Up Display

BMW has provided our first look at production Neue Klasse vehicles in the form of a single image previewing a completely new head-up display (HUD) system. BMW boss Oliver Zipse announced the new generation of HUDs for Neue Klasse vehicles in his keynote speech at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Next-Generation Audi S4 Spied In Wagon Form

We've spied the Audi S4 in Avant form testing in the snow with some other Volkswagen Auto Group vehicles. Thanks to some earlier spy shots of the Audi A4 Avant, which should also come as an A4 hybrid, we have our first chance to compare the two wagons side-by-side heading into 2023.
