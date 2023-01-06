Read full article on original website
Ram's Electric Pickup Truck Concept Has The Coolest Automated Charging Robot
Ram has detailed an automated robot charging solution for the new Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept called the Ram Charger, bringing an iconic Dodge nameplate into the modern era and reinventing EV charging with greater convenience than ever. As part of the reveal of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept...
Top Speed
The Internal-Combustion Ford Mustang Era May Be Ending Earlier Than Previously Reported
Earlier this year, Ford introduced an all-new S650 Mustang with a launch date set tentatively for summer 2023. Even in the midst of a huge push for all-electric cars, Ford recognized that a segment of its customers still crave the sound and feel of an internal combustion engine. However, news is trickling down the pipe that Ford plans to cease production of the S650 Mustang by 2030, well short of its expected eight-year lifecycle. According Ford Authority, which sourced a report AutoForecast Solutions, Ford has already set an end date.
7 Coolest Features Of The Ram 1500 Revolution Electric Truck
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck finally made its debut today in concept form, and we spent multiple hours poring over the press release and stock images. Ram didn't provide power figures, but there's still loads of time before it goes on sale in 2024, and a production version will still be shown later this year.
WATCH: 77-Year Old Driver Rolls Toyota Camry In Car Wash Accident
A Pennsylvania man was injured after crashing and rolling his Toyota Camry at a car wash in the town of Colmar. 6 ABC Action News reports the 77-year-old driver visited Wave Car Wash to clean his vehicle when, suddenly, the Japanese sedan accelerated through the gate and flipped over inside the facility. According to officials, the man attempted to pay when he hit the accelerator pedal, sending the car careening into the structure before rolling over on its side.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Polestar 3 And Volvo EX90 Are The First Cars With Google HD Map Technology
Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide Is A Foot-Long Replica Of Bugatti's Craziest Hypercar
The Bugatti Bolide is officially in production, only it's not the track-ready hypercar just yet, but rather the Lego Technic version of the Bolide. Lego has expanded its Technic set offerings with the new Bugatti, resulting in a significantly smaller version of the sold-out hypercar. Comprising 905 pieces, when assembled, the Lego Bolide measures three inches tall, 12 inches long, and five inches wide.
Lancia Stratos Restomod Built On Ferrari F430 Scuderia Platform Is A $900k Bargain
A Manifattura Automobili Torino Lancia Stratos is currently up for grabs at Selected Car Investment for a cool €850,000 (or $907,672 at the time of writing). The famous modern Stratos has to count as one of the best restomods of all time, if not the best. This unit is exceptional, not just because of the historically accurate Alitalia livery (you can see a video of the original Alitalia Stratos heading up the hill at Goodwood at the bottom of this article). These modern Stratos creations were built on one of two platforms, depending on how deep the original customers' pockets were. It was either based on the standard F430 (arguably of the all-time greats) or the F430 Scuderia, definitely one of the all-time greats. The example you see here was built on the latter chassis but with a few inches removed from the wheelbase to make it even gnarlier, as was the case with all such Stratos conversions.
Mercedes Gets Approval For Level 3 Autonomous Driving In America
Mercedes-Benz has announced a whole slew of technology upgrades to its vehicles in 2023, along with news of a new Mercedes charging network and SAE Level 3 driving coming to equipped vehicles in the US. All of this was unveiled at the Mercedes "Tech to Desire" event in Las Vegas for CES 2023.
Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, And Tucson Hybrids Contribute To Record-Breaking 2022
According to Hyundai's 2022 sales report, the South Korean brand smashed its own December, Q4, and yearly sales records. Topping off the good news for dealers, executives, and shareholders is that the December numbers were the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales for the brand. That's all despite the...
Ford Maverick Outsold Hyundai Santa Cruz Two To One
Hyundai may have set record sales for the brand in 2022 with 724,265 vehicles sold, but Ford's Maverick doubled the sales of the comparable Hyundai Santa Cruz. Hyundai sold 36,480 of its compact truck, while Ford sold 74,370 units of the Maverick. Both compact trucks debuted in 2022, and the...
Ram 1500 EV Revolution's Most Innovative Design Feature Was Moving The Firewall
The Ram 1500 EV Revolution concept's electric platform allowed engineers and designers to move the firewall forward, enabling that slick windshield angle and the third row. Why does that matter so much?. Speaking to CarBuzz at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 last week, Ram CEO Mike Koval and design boss...
The Next BMW iDrive Will Debut In The 5 Series
BMW will debut an updated iDrive 8.5 operating system in the next-generation BMW 5 Series, internally called the G60, which is slated to begin production this July as a 2024 model. The first production examples are scheduled to arrive in dealerships in late 2023. The German automaker's Senior Vice President of Connected Company Development and Digital Experiences, Stephan Durach, confirmed the latest iDrive news to gathered media at CES in Las Vegas.
Toyota Tacoma Dominates Midsize Truck Sales In 2022
It may be one of the oldest platforms in its segment, but the 2023 Toyota Tacoma dominated mid-size truck sales in 2022. Toyota sold 237,323 units in 2022, a slight decrease of 6.3% compared to 2021. Despite this, the Tacoma retained its midsize sales crown in the US for the 18th straight year. It's not quite as impressive as 46 years of dominance for the Ford F Series, but considering the Tacoma has only existed since 1995, Toyota deserves a ton of credit.
Sony And Honda's AFEELA Prototype Previews Production EV Coming In 2026
Honda and Sony have revealed the first fruits of their electric car partnership with the AFEELA prototype at CES 2023 - a vision of a future electric car that will be launching in North America in spring 2026. Not only is AFEELA the name of the prototype, but it will also be the name of the brand under which future vehicles will be sold.
BMW Teases Neue Klasse's Clutter-Free Head-Up Display
BMW has provided our first look at production Neue Klasse vehicles in the form of a single image previewing a completely new head-up display (HUD) system. BMW boss Oliver Zipse announced the new generation of HUDs for Neue Klasse vehicles in his keynote speech at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Hennessey Venom F5 Variant Teased With Roof Scoop And Fixed Wing
Hennessey has teased a new version of the Venom F5 hypercar, due to be revealed today ahead of its first public appearance at the Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance this weekend (January 15). The lone teaser image showcases an illustrated silhouette of the vehicle's side profile in black and white, with...
TEASED: Winnebago All-Electric Camper Van Coming This Month
Renowned RV and trailer company Winnebago is preparing to unveil an all-electric camper van later this month, and based on the teaser images and video provided, the eco-friendly explorer will be based on the Ford E-Transit. The company shared a 15-second clip that gives us a close, albeit brief, look...
Next-Generation Audi S4 Spied In Wagon Form
We've spied the Audi S4 in Avant form testing in the snow with some other Volkswagen Auto Group vehicles. Thanks to some earlier spy shots of the Audi A4 Avant, which should also come as an A4 hybrid, we have our first chance to compare the two wagons side-by-side heading into 2023.
