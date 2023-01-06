Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
NME
‘Minesweeper’ meets ’The Traitors’ in indie horror ‘The Infernal Masquerade’
Indie studio Aarre Entertainment has announced its new strategy game The Infernal Masquerade, which brings together PC classic Minesweeper with BBC’s new gameshow The Traitors. The Infernal Masquerade is a gothic horror, PS2-inspired game that tasks players with unmasking the regular guests of an 18th-century masked ball, while pinning...
NME
‘League of Legends’ teases 2 new champions and reveals sweeping ranked changes
League of Legends developer Riot Games has teased two new champions that are coming to the multiplayer game in 2023, including a support-oriented enchanter and a Darkin assassin. In a look ahead at what’s to come over the next year, Riot Games has shared a few details on how it...
NME
‘The Menu’ fans think film is responsible for “world’s best restaurant” closing
Fans of The Menu are jokingly blaming the film for the closure of the “world’s best restaurant”. The New York Times reported today (January 9) that Noma, the fine-dining establishment in Copenhagen, would be closing its doors after two decades in business. “The decision comes as Noma...
NME
Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella said he predicted his identity would be revealed due to his tattoos
Slipknot bassist Alessandro ‘Vman’ Venturella has said he predicted his identity would be revealed prematurely after he joined the band in 2014 due to his distinctive hand tattoos. Venturella – who had previously worked as a guitar tech for bands such as Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria, and...
NME
Watch NewJeans perform the single ‘OMG’ for the first time at the 37th Golden Disc Awards
Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans made a recent appearance at the Golden Disc Awards, where they performed their new single ‘OMG’ for the first time. The 37th Golden Disc Awards took place on January 7, celebrating outstanding K-pop acts from 2022. The televised awards show opened with a medley by NewJeans, during which they performed their latest single ‘OMG’ for the very first time.
NME
‘Empire Of Light’ review: Sam Mendes’ misty-eyed homage to the movies
If everyone keeps telling us the cinema industry is in trouble, we might actually start believing it. Despite streaming and COVID and those pesky kids’ attention spans, cinema is actually doing better than ever – with the number of screens in the UK now topping the heyday of the 1950s. Nostalgia, though, is a bitch.
NME
‘Blaseball’ returns for a new season of absurdist horror, but delays mobile app
The Game Band has announced that the newest season of Blaseball, a horror-fantasy baseball game, kicks off today (January 9). The latest season launched at 3PM today and The Game Band teased that it will send players into a “new era of unruly gods and deadly competition.”. “This era...
NME
Modest Mouse announce first show since drummer Jeremiah Green’s death
Modest Mouse have announced their first show since the death of drummer Jeremiah Green. Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said in a Facebook post on Christmas Day that he was receiving treatment for stage four cancer. Despite the band’s frontman Isaac Brock saying that Green’s treatment was “going smoothly and making a positive difference”, Green passed away on December 31 at the age of 45.
NME
BTS’ RM announces forthcoming vinyl release of debut studio album ‘Indigo’
BTS member RM‘s debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’ – which was released on CD and streaming platforms last month – will arrive on vinyl later this year. Pre-orders for the vinyl edition of ‘Indigo’ went on sale earlier today (January 9), and copies are expected to start shipping in May of this year. Each edition will contain one vinyl LP containing ‘Indigo’ along with a booklet, lyric poster, instant photo, photo card and more.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
Harry and Meghan have more Netflix content on the way
While the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series may be over, it was just the start of the multimillion, multiyear deal they made with the streaming giant.
NME
The White Stripes announce deluxe 20th anniversary ‘Elephant’ reissue
Third Man Records have announced plans to release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of The White Stripes‘ seminal 2003 album ‘Elephant’. Entitled ‘Elephant XX’, the package includes a new mono remix of the entire record on red and white LPs, a red glitter 7 inch with Jack White‘s original solo demos of fan favourite ‘Hypnotize’, a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.
NME
‘Warzone 2’ streamer pranks teammates with their own voices
A Twitch streamer pranked his teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 by playing their own arguments back to them. Call Of Duty has long had a reputation for heated confrontation on the public voice chat during matches. Now, one player has taken things a step further in the battle royale game by escalating a quarrel with his teammates’ own voices.
BBC
Cornwall space launch viewing information released
Information about how people can watch the first orbital space launch from the UK has been released. The Start Me Up mission will be livestreamed on Virgin Orbit's YouTube channel from 21:00 GMT on Monday. All tickets for the viewing area at Cornwall Airport Newquay were snapped up shortly after...
NME
‘M3GAN’ might be getting a “way gorier” unrated version
M3GAN might be getting a way “gorier” unrated version, according to the film’s writer. Screenwriter Akela Cooper revealed the news as she talked about the process of writing the script for the horror film, as well as her personal struggle with studio executives. Cooper explained to the LA Times [as per Deadline] that the film had a “higher” body count amongst other things originally.
NME
‘Raft’ is a brilliant castaway from traditional survival games
At its heart, Raft is a fishing game. Starting out on just a tiny four-square raft in the middle of a seemingly endless ocean, you’ll start by tossing a scrap-metal hook out into the water and trying to drag in a piece of wood, some scrap, a few palm leafs. With luck, you’ll find a barrel or crate full of supplies.
NME
Inhaler reveal Arctic Monkeys carry portable bar around on tour
Inhaler have revealed that Arctic Monkeys carry a portable pop-up bar with them on tour. Inhaler on Arctic Monkeys tour: “That’s a tick off the bucket list”. The Irish band toured with Arctic Monkeys in Europe last year and are set to do so again on the European leg of their world tour this year.
NME
Ghost frontman Tobias Forge promises expanded tour cycle, says “good change” is coming
Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has revealed that the band’s next touring cycle will expand into a wider variety of continents, and hinted that “good change” is coming for the Swedish metal group. Forge spoke of Ghost’s intentions for 2023 and beyond in an interview with Metal Hammer...
Comments / 0