Bam Margera is sharing the grisly details behind his December hospitalization after recovering and being released. The Jackass star, who was admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 late last year, revealed to his former co-star Steve-O that he had been battling the virus, plus seizures and pneumonia. While appearing on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast yesterday (Jan. 5), Margera said he was “pronounced dead” in early December after contracting the virus. “Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to...

3 DAYS AGO