14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
14news.com
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
14news.com
Cause of Garvin St. Warehouse fire determined
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say the warehouse fire on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The investigation was by The Evansville Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Columbus Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and ATF’s National Response Team.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
WTVW
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
14news.com
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
14news.com
SUV rams into Boonville home with family inside, police say
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a Boonville home early Monday after an SUV rammed into it, according to officials. That happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Oakdale Terrace, just off of Highway 62. Police say the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.
EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have […]
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
southernillinoisnow.com
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
Evansville man accused of stabbing woman in the neck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a woman accused him of stabbing her in the neck. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Franklin Street shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived on scene and talked with a woman, who police say […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds 'Donorama Blood Drive' at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury.
